Man dies from gunshot wound after being found in McDonald’s drive-thru, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has died from a gunshot wound after he was found in a McDonald’s drive-thru overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:07 a.m., Saturday, at a McDonald’s in the 3000 block of Nogalitos Street.

Police said the man, in his 50s, ran through the drive-thru, knocked on the window and told an employee he needed help because he had been shot.

The man collapsed in front of the drive-thru window, according to officials. EMS arrived on scene shortly after and found him on the pavement with a gunshot wound.

Officials said the man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

