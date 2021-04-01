One killed, three injured after car crash on East Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man was killed in a car crash that sent three other people, including a 2-year-old child, to San Antonio hospitals.

The crash happened in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue on Wednesday evening.

According to police, an 80-year-old man was driving out of a side street near Covington and Rigsby Avenue when he was T-boned by a silver car.

The silver car had four people in it at the time of the collision, police said. Three of the passengers in the car were taken to an area hospital, including a 2-year-old who was in “critical condition.”

At one point during the incident, the silver car was on fire, police said. The 80-year-old man died at the scene.

Rigsby Avenue is shut down in both directions and is expected to remain closed as police investigate and clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

