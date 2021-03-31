photo
Texas deputy expected to recover after shot in traffic stop

Associated Press

BIG WELLS, Texas – A South Texas deputy was expected to make a full recovery after he was shot during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Dimmit County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Joshua Garcia was questioning Rocky Carrizales during a traffic stop near Big Wells Tuesday evening when the suspect began firing at the officer, Sheriff Marion Boyd said in a Facebook post.

Boyd said the deputy was hit in the lower abdomen but was in stable condition at a hospital in San Antonio, which is located about 100 miles northeast of Big Wells.

Authorities later learned Carrizales was wanted on a federal warrant.

Carrizales was arrested after he tried to flee the scene and crashed his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. Jail records did not list an attorney for Carrizales.

