Indicted SAPD officer allowed to visit his children while awaiting trial

Erik Rodriguez is accused of accepting money to give out information in a domestic violence case.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who has been indicted on several charges will be allowed to visit his children as he awaits trial.

Erik Rodriguez, a 14-year SAPD veteran, is accused of bribery and accepting money in exchange for providing information to a defendant in a domestic violence case.

Rodriguez has also been indicted on possession of child pornography charges.

During a brief hearing Wednesday before 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza, Rodriguez asked that he be allowed to visit his children while on bond awaiting trial.

”I just want to work,” Rodriguez testified. “I want to work and see my kids.”

Meza granted a bond modification that allows Rodriguez supervised visits with his children.

After he was indicted, Rodriguez was placed on indefinite suspension without pay.

