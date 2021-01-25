SAPD officer indicted on bribery, child pornography, misuse of public information charges

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury on Monday indicted an officer with the San Antonio Police Department on charges of bribery, misuse of public information and child pornography.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, the first and second counts of the indictment allege that Erik Rodriguez accepted $100 from Jeremiah Gonzalez on Jan. 6 in exchange for information regarding a case that had not been made public.

SAPD confirmed to KSAT 12 News last week that Rodriguez was arrested twice after a victim in a domestic violence case said she believed her abuser had a friend providing him information. A detective later discovered that not only had Rodriguez provided case information to the suspect but had been paid by the suspect to do so.

The child pornography charge, which doesn’t appear to be related to the other charges, stems from an incident on Jan. 13 when Rodriguez was allegedly in possession of a video that showed an underage child engaged in sexual bestiality, the DA’s Office said. Because Rodriguez had not been charged with the sexual offense prior to the grand jury indictment, the grand jury set a bond of $100,000 in the case.

These cases are being prosecuted by the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Unit in the 226th District Court.