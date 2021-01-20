SAPD officer slapped with new bribery charge for giving info to domestic violence suspect, officials say

Erik Rodriguez is accused of accepting money to give out information in a domestic violence case.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been arrested again in connection with a case in which officials said he accepted money in exchange for providing information to a suspect in a domestic violence case.

Erik Rodriguez, a 14-year veteran of SAPD, was arrested and charged with bribery on Wednesday. He was also arrested last week for misuse of official information in connection with the case.

A detective became aware of the allegations against Rodriguez after the victim in a domestic violence case said she believed her abuser had a friend providing him information, the release states.

The detective later discovered that not only had Rodriguez provided case information to the suspect, but had been paid by the suspect to do so.

SAPD Chief William McManus released the following statement last week:

“Preventing family violence and providing services to victims has been and remains a priority for the San Antonio Police Department. I am bitterly disappointed and frustrated that an SAPD Officer would violate his oath of office and the public trust by placing a survivor in jeopardy. The quick response of the SAPD Detective assigned to this case reinforces that there will be swift and serious consequences for any type of misconduct. The investigation of the officer and the abuser will continue, and additional charges may be filed.”

Rodriguez is the first SAPD officer arrested this year.