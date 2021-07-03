SAPD: Man found in middle of North Side street with multiple gunshot wounds

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was found in the middle of a North Side street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened around 2:49 a.m., Saturday, in the 5900 block of Neer Avenue.

Officers were dispatched for a shooting in progress and after arriving on scene, they found the man and began treating him. He was later taken to University Hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the man was in his vehicle when he struck another vehicle from behind, leading to an argument with a witness.

The argument escalated and the man pulled a knife and charged at the witness “in an aggressive manner,” according to police.

Another man saw what was taking place and he exited his vehicle with a handgun, firing two shots at the man and striking him.

The shooter then asked the man hit by the gunfire to drive him away from the scene, but he later fled on his own, according to officials.

The witness returned to the initial area of the incident to inform officers of what happened.

Police used their EAGLE helicopter and K9 units to search for the other driver, but he was not located.

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

