SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in serious condition after he was struck by a car while on his motorcycle, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 3 a.m., Saturday, on Isom and Sandau Roads.

Police said the man on his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle and the driver did not stop to help him and left the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital in serious condition and Sandau was shut down as crews worked to process the scene.

