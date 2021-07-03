BCSO: Investigation underway after body found on far East Side

An investigation is underway after a body was found on the far East Side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a body was found on the far East Side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies are working a “DOA” incident Saturday afternoon in the 10000 block of US Highway 87, near Rakowitz Road.

The area is currently closed off and drivers are urged to find an alternate route. Deputies are diverting incoming westbound traffic to Rakowitz Road.

This area of Highway 87 will be shut down for several hours, according to officials.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

