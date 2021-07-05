Man fatally shot during altercation outside North Side hookah bar identified by authorities

Four suspects sought after man killed in North Side shooting, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified a 24-year-old man who was fatally shot following an altercation outside a hookah lounge.

Justin Rice died at the scene of the shooting in the 8700 block of Broadway, just north of Loop 410, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Antonio police said the incident started with a confrontation inside of Vybrations Luxury Lounge, which then escalated to the parking lot.

Four men targeted a Dodge Challenger and opened fire on the vehicle, according to officials.

Two men, including Rice, jumped out of the Challenger and ran across the street to return fire, police said.

More than 60 gunshots were fired, police said. Rice was struck during the gunfire and another man was injured.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are searching for four people who may have been involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

