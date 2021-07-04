Four suspects sought after man killed in North Side shooting, officials say

San Antonio police are searching for four suspects after a man was killed in a shooting overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for four suspects after a man was killed in a shooting on the North Side.

The incident happened around 4 a.m., Sunday, in the 8700 block of Broadway, near Loop 410.

Police said a confrontation happened inside of Vybrations Luxury Lounge, which then escalated to the parking lot.

Four men targeted a Dodge Challenger and opened fire on the vehicle, according to officials. Two men jumped out of the vehicle and ran across the street to return fire.

Over 60 gunshots were fired and one bullet struck the man that was targeted, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was struck by the gunfire, and he went to the Brooke Army Medical Center for further treatment. Authorities said he is in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

