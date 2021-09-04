Poteet police officer terminated, arrested after weapons theft, officials say

POTEET, Texas – A Poteet police officer was arrested after other officers noticed two weapons were missing from the police department’s property room, officials reported Friday.

The Texas Rangers were called in to help with an internal investigation after the discovery on Aug. 19.

Nearly a week later, Isaac Segura was put in handcuffs and taken to jail on Aug. 25.

Both weapons were recovered, and termination paperwork was processed for Segura.

The Texas Rangers said the investigation remains active and ongoing.