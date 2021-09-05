Man fatally shot after trying to rob couple near apartment complex, SAPD says

San Antonio police are working the scene of a shooting on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed after trying to rob two people outside of a Northeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 8600 block of Starcrest Drive, just north of Loop 410.

Police said a couple that lived at the complex was approached by the man, who was armed with a firearm.

He tried to rob them, but a scuffle ensued and the couple took the man’s gun and fatally shot him, according to officials.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

