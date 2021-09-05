Woman behind bars after confessing to husband’s murder in Caldwell County, deputies say

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas – A woman is now in custody after voluntarily admitting to sheriff’s deputies that she murdered her 82-year-old husband, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Dena Katharine Harris Storch is charged in the death of Lothar Starch.

The incident happened Sept. 1, at a home in the 600 block of Boulder Lane in the Tilmon area, when deputies received a report of a deceased man.

Press Release Detectives with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the Murder of 82-year-old... Posted by Caldwell County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 4, 2021

When authorities arrived, they found Lothar Storch dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release. Deputies then launched a homicide investigation and executed a search warrant of the home.

As of Saturday, the CCSO said Dena had been booked after deputies were “able to obtain a voluntary confession.”

There was no evidence of other people involved, according to officials, and the investigation continues.

