Local News

Woman behind bars after confessing to husband’s murder in Caldwell County, deputies say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is Dena Katharine Harris Storch. (Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas – A woman is now in custody after voluntarily admitting to sheriff’s deputies that she murdered her 82-year-old husband, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Dena Katharine Harris Storch is charged in the death of Lothar Starch.

The incident happened Sept. 1, at a home in the 600 block of Boulder Lane in the Tilmon area, when deputies received a report of a deceased man.

When authorities arrived, they found Lothar Storch dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release. Deputies then launched a homicide investigation and executed a search warrant of the home.

As of Saturday, the CCSO said Dena had been booked after deputies were “able to obtain a voluntary confession.”

There was no evidence of other people involved, according to officials, and the investigation continues.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

