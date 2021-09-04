Driver accused of running over 2 teens on far West Side charged with intoxication assault, court records show

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who lost control of her SUV, jumped a sidewalk and ran over two teens on their way to school has been charged with intoxication assault, Bexar County court records show.

Shelly Ann Castillo was booked Friday morning after police said she ran over two girls, who are sisters, as they were walking in the 10200 block of Dugas Drive.

The teens were on their way to Stevens High School around 7:45 a.m. Friday, when the SUV ran over them, pinning them beneath the vehicle, police said.

The SUV ended up on the sidewalk, pinning the girls beneath it. (KSAT 12 News)

“The first officer arrived seconds after the crash and he did a very great job of extracting these kiddos from underneath the vehicle,” said Officer Cory Schuler, a public information officer for SAPD.

At last check, both teens were in critical but stable condition at an area hospital.

Castillo remained at the scene and spoke with officers before she was booked on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to Bexar County court records, Castillo was released from jail on a $250,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 26.

