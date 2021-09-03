Two teens hit by SUV, critically injured in West Side neighborhood

SAPD investigates after two pedestrians were hit by a car in the 10200 block of Dugas on Sept. 3, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: The driver has been arrested. See the latest here.

Two teenage girls were critically injured Friday morning when an SUV that jumped a curb hit them as they walked to school on the sidewalk, police said.

It happened in the 10200 block of Dugas — near S. Ellison Drive and Potranco Road, inside Loop 1604.

Police say the driver of a Nissan SUV lost control, crossed the street and went up onto a sidewalk.

The two teens are sisters and were walking to Stevens High School, police said.

Both girls were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police said they were critically injured, but were stable.

Police are investigating why the driver lost control.

