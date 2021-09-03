Mostly Cloudy icon
80º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Two teens hit by SUV, critically injured in West Side neighborhood

The girls are sisters and were on their way to Stevens High School

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tags: West Side, Traffic, NISD
SAPD investigates after two pedestrians were hit by a car in the 10200 block of Dugas on Sept. 3, 2021.
SAPD investigates after two pedestrians were hit by a car in the 10200 block of Dugas on Sept. 3, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: The driver has been arrested. See the latest here.

Two teenage girls were critically injured Friday morning when an SUV that jumped a curb hit them as they walked to school on the sidewalk, police said.

It happened in the 10200 block of Dugas — near S. Ellison Drive and Potranco Road, inside Loop 1604.

Police say the driver of a Nissan SUV lost control, crossed the street and went up onto a sidewalk.

The two teens are sisters and were walking to Stevens High School, police said.

Both girls were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police said they were critically injured, but were stable.

Police are investigating why the driver lost control.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter