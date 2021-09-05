4 people shot dead at scene of house fire in Houston, officials say

4 people with gunshot wounds found dead at scene of SW Houston house fire, police say

HOUSTON – Two adults and two children were found fatally shot at the scene of a house fire in Houston, according to Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 8:10 a.m., Sunday, at a home in the 7500 block of Imogene.

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Houston Fire Department was first to arrive at the scene for a house fire call.

Apologize for our earlier technical,issues. Here is Chief Troy Finner media briefing on the quadruple homicide at 7518 Imogene Street. #HouNews Posted by Houston Police Department on Sunday, September 5, 2021

As firefighters began searching the home, they found a man, a woman, and two children dead inside from gunshot wounds, Chief Finner said.

The adults were in their 50s and the children were between the ages of 10 and 13, according to HPD.

Police said the incident is suspected to be related to domestic violence, given that there were no signs of forced entry.

The next of kin have not yet been notified and the identities of the deceased have not been released.

Authorities said this information is still preliminary and is subject to change.

KSAT will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Ad

More on KSAT: