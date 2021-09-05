Clear icon
99º

Local News

4 people shot dead at scene of house fire in Houston, officials say

Authorities say two adults and two children died in the incident

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Houston, Fire, Houston Police Department
4 people with gunshot wounds found dead at scene of SW Houston house fire, police say
4 people with gunshot wounds found dead at scene of SW Houston house fire, police say (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Two adults and two children were found fatally shot at the scene of a house fire in Houston, according to Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 8:10 a.m., Sunday, at a home in the 7500 block of Imogene.

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Houston Fire Department was first to arrive at the scene for a house fire call.

Apologize for our earlier technical,issues. Here is Chief Troy Finner media briefing on the quadruple homicide at 7518 Imogene Street. #HouNews

Posted by Houston Police Department on Sunday, September 5, 2021

As firefighters began searching the home, they found a man, a woman, and two children dead inside from gunshot wounds, Chief Finner said.

The adults were in their 50s and the children were between the ages of 10 and 13, according to HPD.

Police said the incident is suspected to be related to domestic violence, given that there were no signs of forced entry.

The next of kin have not yet been notified and the identities of the deceased have not been released.

Authorities said this information is still preliminary and is subject to change.

KSAT will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email