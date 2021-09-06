Man dead, 2 others injured following shooting on Southeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon, but it’s currently unknown where it originated.

Three men in a gray BMW approached police on Hackberry and Aransas, claiming they had been shot, according to officials.

One of the men died from his gunshot wounds, and two others were injured -- one was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the upper torso, police said. All three of the men are between the ages of 17 and 20.

The man that was shot in the upper torso is in critical condition and was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS, according to SAPD.

The other man, who was shot in the hand, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, officials said. The man who died from his injuries hasn’t been identified as of yet.

Officers are still working to piece together where and how the shooting happened. The suspects involved are still at large.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

