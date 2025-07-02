Man accused of fatally shooting coworker at River Walk restaurant makes first court appearance

SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of fatally shooting his coworker at a River Walk restaurant back in March had his first court appearance Wednesday.

Talano Garcia, 20, was arrested back in March after allegedly shooting David Alverado, 43, in the head at the Cafe Olé restaurant on the River Walk. Both men worked at the restaurant.

The restaurant where both men worked said the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

In June, Garcia was indicted on a murder charge. Court proceedings for him now begin in the 227th District Court.

The next step will be the discovery process, during which evidence will be exchanged with the defense.

Once that is complete, a trial date could be set.

Garcia, if found guilty, faces up to life in prison.

