BCSO: Man killed, several others hospitalized after back-to-back crashes in far North Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY – A man is dead and several others are recovering in the hospital following back-to-back crashes in far North Bexar County, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The crashes happened around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, in the 24000 block of Blanco Road.

Deputies said a small vehicle veered off into oncoming traffic and crashed with a pickup truck.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. No other injuries among the occupants of the truck were reported.

A witness who was traveling in the area at the time of the crash caused another wreck just north of the scene, according to deputies.

Several others involved in that crash were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Both crashes caused an hours-long road closure as crews worked to clean up the scenes. Traffic heading northbound was diverted at Blanco/W Oak Estates Drive, and southbound traffic was diverted at Blanco Road and Tracy Drive.

Ad

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT: