2 dead, several detained after shooting near Texas State University, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two people are dead and several people have been detained after a shooting near the Texas State University campus, according to San Marcos police.

Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, San Marcos police posted on Facebook that officers were investigating a shooting near San Antonio Street and Guadalupe Street that “resulted in two confirmed fatalities.”

“Several people have been detained and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the post said.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, police said the streets in the area have reopened.

Anyone with information, pictures or video of the shooting is urged to contact San Marcos police.

