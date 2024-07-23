76º
Woman shot while sitting outside San Antonio bar identified as coach from Jasper ISD

Incident occurred at Smoke Skybar in 500 block of East Crockett Street

Halee Powers, News Producer

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Ayden Burt (Jasper ISD)

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot while sitting outside at a patio bar downtown overnight, according to San Antonio police.

Police have not released her identity, but she was named in a Facebook post from Jasper ISD, the district where she worked, as Ayden Burt.

Burt had been employed by the district since 2019, teaching English at Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High. She was also a cheer sponsor and coach.

The district said counselors will be available for students, staff and community members from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the junior high school.

It’s been reported that Burt was in San Antonio for the Texas High School Coaches Association Coaching School and Conference.

The Hispanic TXHSFB Coaches Association sponsored an event at Smoke Skybar on Monday night and posted videos on X before the shooting took place.

Officers were called just after midnight to Smoke Skybar in the 500 block of East Crockett Street, not far from East Houston Street and Interstate 37, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her back. The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died.

A preliminary police report states the woman was seated on the upper level with her back to the highway when a gunshot was heard from the vicinity of Interstate 37, which then hit the victim.

At this time, police do not know who the shooter was or the motive for the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Halee Powers, News Producer

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

