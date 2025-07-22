Man killed, suspect flees after shooting at far South Side home, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating after a deadly shooting at a home in the 1300 block of West Villaret Boulevard just after 3 a.m. on July 22.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a shooting at a far Southwest Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1300 block of West Villaret Boulevard just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS officials later pronounced the man dead, an SAPD preliminary report said.

Officers determined the victim was shot inside the home. An alleged suspect was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting and has not been found, police said.

Specifics about what led up to the shooting remain unclear.

The victim’s name, age and cause of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

