SAPD, Crime Stoppers seeking suspect in connection with fatal South Side shooting

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a silver or tan color sedan in connection with a fatal shooting on the South Side in June.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect and vehicle in connection with a shooting on the South Side.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. on June 5 for reports of a shooting in the 20000 block of Liedecke Road.

SAPD found the victim, 46-year-old Ralph Kenneth Henderson Jr, in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Henderson was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

A preliminary report from SAPD said an unknown person shot Henderson and then fled in a vehicle.

Crime Stoppers, citing multiple witnesses, said the alleged suspect was wearing all black with a black mask and a rifle.

The vehicle was an older model sedan, possibly an Oldsmobile Aero, and either tan or silver in color, according to Crime Stoppers.

Neither SAPD’s report nor the Crime Stoppers posting indicates what led to the shooting.

