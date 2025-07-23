‘I killed her’: Bexar County man accused of killing wife, hiding body for a month formally charged with murder

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The man accused of killing his wife in their south Bexar County home has been formally charged with murder, records show.

Charles Byrd, 49, was booked on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Angela, on Wednesday morning.

Byrd faces a $250,000 bond, court records indicate. Additionally, he has been ordered to not have contact with the victim’s family or possess firearms.

Byrd will also be under house arrest upon if he bonds out.

Prior to his murder charge, Byrd was booked on two tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse charges, which are both considered second-degree felonies.

‘I killed her’

According to an arrest affidavit, Charles Byrd told BCSO investigators on June 16, he arrived home early to surprise his wife.

Upon arriving, Byrd said that he “perceived cues that Angela was expecting another man to come over,” an affidavit states.

This prompted an verbal argument between the two. Documents show that the argument escalated when he began choking her until she lost consciousness.

Investigators asked Byrd what made him think that she was “cheating.” Byrd responded saying they would have to look at her phone — which he said was located in their bedroom.

According to Byrd’s murder warrant, a phone was never located.

Byrd later told authorities he attempted to conceal his wife’s body by wrapping her in materials such as plastic bags and rugs.

He added that her body was hidden for 32 days and he took a trash bag containing decomposition fluid residue from her body and disposed of it in a dumpster at his workplace, Floresville Independent School District.

Investigators say Byrd consistently told them how he murdered his wife Angela, adding he considered calling the police about her death, but he wanted more time before facing consequences.

Byrd’s son, Jared, spoke with Charles Byrd, his father, on July 18.

During that conversation, Charles told Jared “I killed her,” referring to Charles’ wife, according to the affidavit.

On July 21, investigators say the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Angela’s cause of death was related to homicidal violence.

In all, Byrd faces a bond total of $650,000 for his multiple charges.

