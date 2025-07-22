Game of dice led to deadly shooting at South Side home, witness says

SAN ANTONIO – A Tuesday morning shooting at a South Side home that left a man dead started with a game of dice, a witness told KSAT 12 News.

The witness, who did not want to be identified or speak on camera, said the victim was one of his roommates at the home, which is located on West Villaret Boulevard near South Zarzamora Street.

The witness said his roommate had invited some guests over to the home.

As the group rolled dice around 3 a.m., the witness said things among them suddenly became more tense.

At one point, the witness said one of the visitors pulled out a gun, shot the victim and then drove away as if nothing happened.

The victim, who the witness said was in his 20s, was already dead when San Antonio police arrived.

Officers roped off the street as they began their investigation.

“I just saw all these lights and the policemen. And I said, ‘Oh my God, they’re right here,’” said Mario Rodriguez, who lives down the street.

Rodriguez said he jumped out of bed and ran to his window when he noticed the commotion in the street.

“I saw all the cars and cops and crime units, and I said, ‘Maybe somebody’s dead,’” Rodriguez said.

Police were unable to track down the suspect right away.

As officers returned to the area hours later, police have yet to release any information on how or why the shooting happened.

“I’m surprised ‘cause, yeah, this is a real peaceful neighborhood,” Rodriguez said. “You know, I’ve been here 55, 60 years.”

While Rodriguez said this type of violence in his neighborhood is unimaginable, Rodriguez also hopes the crime itself is solvable with officers finding the suspect.

