Man killed in South Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Bristol Avenue, where police said a man was found dead outside a house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police contacted the man’s girlfriend, who said there was a conflict between the man and her son. The girlfriend told the man he should leave until her son cooled down.

At some point, the son drove to the house in a dark SUV and allegedly fired several shots at the man, police said.

The son has been located by officers and is in the process of being apprehended, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

