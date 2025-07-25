Boy, 10, shot in the neck while kids handled gun at Southeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the neck on the Southeast Side and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street, not far from East Southcross Boulevard and Pecan Valley Drive.

San Antonio police said the boy and three other juveniles were handling a gun when, at some point, the gun went off.

The 10-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, police said.

No parents or guardians were at the home when the shooting occurred, police said.

Police said it’s unknown if the children were playing with the gun. At this time, it’s unknown if anyone will face charges.

Officers are questioning the three juveniles involved.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

