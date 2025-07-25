More than 1,000 grams of meth, several weapons recovered in two West Side drug raids, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – More than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and several weapons were recovered during two separate, though related, drug raids on the West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The two search warrants were executed simultaneously on Thursday afternoon and lasted several hours, BCSO said.

The first incident happened at a tire shop in the 1200 block of Culebra Road. Deputies recovered 1,060.35 grams of meth, 16 grams of cocaine and four handguns.

A second location in the 700 block of South San Dario Avenue was also raided. There, deputies recovered 3.56 grams of meth, a rifle and a handgun.

BCSO’s Organized Crime Division and its SWAT unit conducted the operation.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was detained or if arrests were made. KSAT has reached out to BCSO for more information.

