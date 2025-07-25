Man arrested after high-speed chase in Comal County reaches 100 mph, sheriff’s office says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle chase in Comal County where speeds reached 100 miles per hour, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit started around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Rivercrest Drive and State Highway Loop 337, the sheriff’s office said.

In a statement obtained by KSAT, deputies said that Dustin Lawrence Witt, 26, aimed his vehicle at a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who was setting up spike strips.

The trooper managed to jump out of the way, according to Comal County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the pursuit ended on Farm-to-Market 3009 and Ramble Ridge when Witt’s vehicle was spiked several times and became unusable.

Witt was then arrested without further incident, the statement said.

Comal County records show that he faces several charges, including:

Evading arrest or detention with vehicle

Reckless driving

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Violation of bond/protective order

Aggravated assault against public servant

Collision involving damage to vehicle

Driving while intoxicated

Driving while license invalid

