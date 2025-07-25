Guadalupe County makes three arrests in ongoing emphasis of crimes related to children, domestic violence

James Davis, left, Frederick Smith, center, and Eddie Villanueva, right, were arrested Tuesday.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Guadalupe County deputies arrested three people with outstanding warrants on Tuesday in connection with an ongoing effort by the sheriff’s office.

The arrests were announced on GCSO’s Facebook page after KSAT reported about an ongoing crackdown on crimes involving the exploitation of children and domestic violence.

Recommended Videos

James Davis, 41, was arrested on a parole violation, records show. In the Facebook post, GCSO said Davis was wanted on a parole warrant for assault family violence-impede breath and/or circulation.

Frederick Simmons-Smith, 32, was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child-exposure for an incident on Jan. 26, records show.

Eddie Villanueva, 39, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person for an incident on April 2, records show.

All three are being held at the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Facility, according to GCSO. Details surrounding their arrests were not immediately available.

Guadalupe County Sheriff Joshua Ray told KSAT that he gave a special directive to fugitive apprehension officers to concentrate on crimes involving child exploitation and domestic violence.

“Since I took office, we’ve placed an emphasis on child exploitation cases and pursuing child predators,” Ray told KSAT.

Marion volunteer firefighter Coltin Wiley, 28, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Schertz on charges related to sexual assault of a child, according to GCSO.

He was booked into the Guadalupe County jail on one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of continuous sexual assault of a victim under 14, according to jail records.

Jericho Ball, 20, was arrested on Sunday and Joshua Guzman, 20, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Both had outstanding warrants and face charges related to sexual assault of a child and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Also on Tuesday, Brian Schreiber, 36, was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography, GCSO said.