Guadalupe County man charged with sexual assault of San Antonio teen, sheriff’s office says

Jericho Ball is accused of picking up, sexually assaulting 13-year-old San Antonio girl

KSAT Digital Staff

Guadalupe County Justice Center. (KSAT)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested and charged on Wednesday with aggravated sexual assault of a child after picking up a teenage girl in San Antonio, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies located and rescued the 13-year-old girl, who was reported missing from the Northwest Side of San Antonio, a sheriff’s office Facebook post said.

Investigators identified Jericho Ball as the suspect who picked up the teen and brought her to Guadalupe County. Ball is a Guadalupe County resident, the sheriff’s office said.

GCSO, with the help of Texas Rangers, obtained an arrest warrant for Ball that originated out of Bexar County.

Ball was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, which investigators determined to have occurred in Bexar County.

Authorities said the teen has been reunited with her family.

