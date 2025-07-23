Sheriff targeting ‘child predators’ in Guadalupe County; 3 arrests made in 3 days

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Three men were arrested this week in an ongoing child exploitation crackdown by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests came after Guadalupe County Sheriff Joshua Ray gave a special directive to fugitive apprehension officers to concentrate on crimes involving the exploitation of children and domestic violence.

“Since I took office, we’ve placed an emphasis on child exploitation cases and pursuing child predators,” Ray said.

Jericho Ball, 20, was arrested on Sunday and Joshua Guzman, 20, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Both had outstanding warrants and face charges related to sexual assault of a child and possession of child sexual abuse material.

In addition to the directive, the office assigned investigators to Texas’ Internet Crime Against Children Task Force, which specifically targets child predators.

Operating off tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, members of the task force arrested a third person on Tuesday.

Task force investigators questioned Brian Schreiber, 36, and took him into custody on Tuesday night on a possession of child pornography charge.

One neighbor, who did not want to reveal her identity, told KSAT 12 News she noticed law enforcement officers as they closed in on that home.

“I came outside, and I sat on the front porch,” the neighbor said. “There were about six different cars, but they were, like, undercover cops.”

The neighbor said, at the time, she did not know what was going on.

Later, when she found out Schreiber’s arrest had to do with child abuse, she was shocked, especially since there are law enforcement officers living nearby.

At a home just a few doors down from Schreiber’s home, a local police department’s patrol car was clearly visible in the driveway on Wednesday morning.

“There’s a bunch that live over here, actually,” the neighbor said. “Just to think, like, you’re that close. Like, wow.”

Ray said the arrests highlight a nationwide problem and will not be tolerated in Guadalupe County.

“As long as I’m the sheriff in this county, we will bring every single law enforcement resource we have to bear to pursue them,” Ray said.

