City of Seguin Main Street director arrested, faces child sexual abuse material charge, deputies say

Deputies allegedly found images and videos of child pornography inside Kyle Kramm’s home

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Main Street and Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kyle Kramm (Copyright 2025 by City of Seguin - All rights reserved.)

SEGUIN, Texas – A City of Seguin staff member was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Kramm, director of the Main Street and Convention and Visitors Bureau, was taken into custody after deputies found images and videos of child pornography at his home in the 600 block of New Braunfels Street, the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Kramm was charged with possession or promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony. He was then booked into the Guadalupe County Jail.

The City of Seguin provided KSAT with a statement on the arrest:

“We take this matter seriously and are closely monitoring the situation. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be commenting on the details of the investigation,” the city said, in part. “We will cooperate fully with authorities as needed and continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and citizens.”

As a result of the arrest, Kramm was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional charges may come in the future.

