3 arrested, 1 on the run after high-speed chase in Guadalupe County, sheriff’s office says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Three suspects were arrested, and one person remains on the run after a high-speed chase in Guadalupe County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guadalupe County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle just before 2 a.m. on June 22 in the 6900 block of State Highway 123 North.

However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety pursued the suspect’s vehicle until it crashed in the parking lot of a business along U.S. Highway 90, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three of the four people inside the vehicle were taken into custody on the scene, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and has not been located, the sheriff’s office said. The driver faces multiple charges if located.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

