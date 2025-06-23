Video shows Bexar County deputy shooting at suspect inside alleged stolen vehicle during pursuit

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A home camera captured a wild sequence of events before a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy shot at a suspect inside an alleged stolen car on Saturday night.

The 47-second video, which was obtained by KSAT, showed a maroon BMW convertible traveling on pavement before it began driving on dirt ground around the home at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Dove Drive.

A marked Bexar County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was also seen in the video chasing after the convertible.

According to the video, the BCSO vehicle was seen coming to a stop before a deputy emerged with their weapon drawn.

Later on in the video, the maroon BMW convertible attempted to speed by the armed deputy, but it appeared the deputy fired their weapon multiple times from close range at the convertible.

The alleged stolen vehicle then spun out away from the deputy and came to a stop in a grassy area near the home, the video shows.

However, during a Saturday evening news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters that the convertible came to a stop and backed up toward the deputy before the deputy fired at the vehicle.

KSAT reached out to the sheriff’s office about the discrepancy between what the home camera video showed and what Salazar said on Saturday night. This story will be updated with BCSO’s response.

In all, Salazar said the deputy shot at the vehicle seven times. The 31-year-old unidentified male suspect was hit at least three times. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Salazar, the suspect has a “lengthy” criminal history with multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

The sheriff said a female passenger in the convertible suffered minor injuries during the pursuit, but she was not shot.

The pursuit was initially a traffic stop, but the convertible sped away from the deputy and the scene, BCSO said.

Salazar said the unidentified deputy, who has been with the sheriff’s office for one year, has been placed on administrative leave.

