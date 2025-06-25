Skip to main content
Local News

Bexar County Sheriff deputy involved in crash on Southeast Side, sheriff’s office says

Crash happened on City Base Road and Southeast Military Drive

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

A Bexar County Sheriff deputy was involved in a crash on Southeast Military Drive and City Base Landing. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Sheriff deputy was involved in a crash on the Southeast Side, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday on City Base Road and Southeast Military Drive, located west of Interstate 37.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy’s department-assigned vehicle and another car collided with each other.

The deputy’s vehicle sustained front-end damage. BCSO said that he walked away without injuries. The other car involved had extensive damage to the front.

The sheriff’s office stated that the other person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

KSAT will update the article once information becomes available on what led up to the crash.

