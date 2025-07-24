Volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Guadalupe County records show

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A Marion volunteer firefighter was arrested Wednesday on charges related to sexual assault of a child, Guadalupe County Jail records show.

Coltin Wiley, 28, was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of continuous sexual assault of a victim under 14, according to jail records.

Wiley is currently listed on the Marion Volunteer Fire Department’s website as the Vice President of the Board of Directors.

According to booking information, the offense date for continuous sexual assault of a victim under 14 is listed as Jan. 1, 2021. The offense date for the other charge is listed as June 27, 2025.

It is the fourth arrest made in the last four days by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office related to the sexual exploitation of children.

KSAT reached out to both the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Volunteer Fire Department and is waiting to hear back.

