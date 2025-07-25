District 8 councilwoman arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, records show

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a warrant obtained by KSAT.

According to the warrant, a San Antonio police officer initiated a traffic stop on Gonzalez’s vehicle after she was driving at a slower speed than vehicles and failed to remain in a single lane along Interstate 10 at Hildebrand Road.

Recommended Videos

During a sobriety test, the warrant said that Gonzalez had “watery, glossy eyes” and had a “moderate odor of intoxicants.”

Court records show that Gonzalez was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $1,000 bond, where she currently remains.

Gonzalez won the District 8 city council seat in the runoff election after capturing 57.35% of the vote. She said that her top priority was to ensure a smooth transition in the district by addressing any ongoing issues that residents have with the councilmember’s office.

Gonzalez previously worked at the San Antonio River Authority and most recently served as chief of staff for former Mayor Ron Nirenberg.