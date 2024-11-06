San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte takes plea deal in DWI case

District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte leaves a Bexar County courtroom on Wednesday morning after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor non-DWI charge.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte agreed to a plea deal Wednesday that changed his December 2023 drunk driving case to a non-DWI charge.

In an appearance before Bexar County Court 11 Judge Erica Pena, Whyte pleaded “no contest” to “obstruction of a highway” in exchange for deferred adjudication, which means he will not be convicted if he completes his six months of probation. He was also given 48 hours of community service and must abstain from drinking alcohol.

Recommended Videos

Though “obstruction of a highway” is the same level offense as his original DWI charge, a Class B Misdemeanor, it does not carry the same stigma.

Leaving court Wednesday, Whyte told reporters, “It’s time to move forward.”

“As I mentioned day one, you know, this — I hope positives can come from this, right? And everybody needs to learn the lessons I’ve learned. And we’re ready to move forward, and I’ve got a lot of work to do for District 10 and the City of San Antonio. And so I’m glad we’re putting this behind us today,” Whyte said.

He would not comment on why he decided to take a plea deal, though he denied it was about putting a cap on the now 10-month-old incident.

Assistant District Attorney Andrea Crespo declined to comment as she left the court, and KSAT did not immediately receive a response to an emailed request for comment from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

NIGHT OF THE ARREST

After flying into Houston from Australia earlier in the day, Whyte has said he went to El Mirasol on Dec. 29, where there was a group of people, including Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda (D6). Councilwoman Sukh Kaur (D1) confirmed she also “ran into” Whyte there but left to host a holiday dinner for her staff.

After spending time at the restaurant on Northwest Military Drive and Myron’s Prime Steakhouse next door, Whyte said he drove Cabello Havrda home at about 9:15 or 9:30 p.m. before heading to the Thirsty Horse Saloon and Dance Hall.

San Antonio police pulled Whyte over at 11:07 p.m. after they said he was speeding on Northeast Loop 410 and didn’t properly signal a lane change. The councilman admitted to having three drinks over the course of the evening and was arrested after undergoing a battery of field sobriety tests.

A pair of lawyers KSAT spoke with were split on how damning or not the video of the arrest was.

Though the District 10 councilman declined to provide a sample, San Antonio police got a warrant for his blood, which was drawn at 1:29 a.m. the next morning and sent to the Texas DPS Crime Laboratory in Austin.

Testing found Whyte had a 0.089 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood - above the legal limit of 0.08 blood alcohol content (BAC).

The councilman has repeatedly said he did not feel intoxicated that night but takes responsibility for his actions.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s filed an official charge against Whyte on Jul. 10.

REPERCUSSIONS

After his arrest, Whyte’s council colleagues voted to censure him — essentially a public rebuke with no actual consequence. Mayor Ron Nirenberg also temporarily pulled Whyte off his committee assignments, though he reinstated the Northeast Side councilman in April.

Whyte took office in June 2023. He is the second District 10 Councilman to face a DWI charge in as many years. He was arrested a year and a day after his predecessor, Clayton Perry, was booked on his DWI charge.

He was also reprimanded by the City of San Antonio’s Ethics Review Board on Aug. 14 for abusing his power as a councilman in an unrelated complaint.

Whyte had tried to get the heads of two separate law enforcement agencies involved in a disturbance at a local attorney’s home in April, saying he was concerned about possible child abuse. However, an attorney for the review board noted the councilman was already aware police had been called.