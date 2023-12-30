Councilman Marc Whyte arrested for alleged DWI, records show

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte was arrested Friday for allegedly driving while intoxicated, Bexar County Court Records show.

Whyte, 43, took over the open District 10 seat from former Councilman Clayton Perry, who stepped down from the council role after he was charged with DWI for an incident in November 2022.

KSAT contacted the councilman and his office by phone and email for comments, but they did not immediately respond. This story will be updated with their response.

An SAPD blood draw warrant obtained by KSAT said an officer observed Whyte’s vehicle driving 80 miles per hour in a posted 65 mph zone on Northeast Loop 410 Friday night.

In the warrant, the officer states that he watched the vehicle make several lane changes without signaling.

While Whyte remained cooperative with the officer during the traffic stop, the warrant states the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol and glossy red eyes. The warrant also states that Whyte refused a breathalyzer.

The warrant notes that Whyte told the officer he consumed three beers at three different locations on the Northwest Side, including El Mirasol, Myron’s Steakhouse and the Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon.

Court records show that Whyte posted a $2,000 bond on Saturday morning and was released from the Bexar County Jail.

His arraignment is set for Jan. 30.

Whyte was charged a year to the day since Perry was booked on his own DWI charge.