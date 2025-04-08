RECALL ROUNDUP: Nissan, Ford, GM vehicles recalled due to safety concerns

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo shows the Cadillac logo, a General Motors Co. brand, on display on a vehicle at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Several vehicles are being recalled due to safety concerns.

Brands like Ford and General Motors (GM) are pulling their cars because of safety hazards such as an incorrect weight label, seatbelt issues and incorrect head restraint information.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

General Motors

GM is recalling around 10,643 of their 2025 Cadillac LYRIQ vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the owner’s manual has incorrect head restraint information.

This may lead to improperly adjusted head restraints and increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA said.

GM plans to email car owners free inserts with corrected illustrations and descriptions for the rear outboard head restraints.

The NHTSA said owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 12. However, car owners can contact Cadillac’s customer service at 1-800-458-8006.

GM’s number for this recall is N252492340, according to the NHTSA.

You can find the recall information here.

Ford Motor Company

Certain 20018 to 2020 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles are being pulled out due to a seat belt concern.

According to the NHTSA, around 105,322 vehicles may have a pretensioner in the front part of the car (driver and/or passenger seat), which may lock the seat belt and not allow it to retract or extend.

Dealers will inspect the seat belt retractor date codes and replace them as necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

While Ford will mail known purchasers notification letters on April 14, users can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S31. As a note, some of these vehicles fell under a previous recall with recall number 24V-099, the NHTSA.

Any vehicles falling under this old recall may not have had parts replaced and will need to have the new recall remedy corrected.

You can find the recall information here.

Nissan North America

Nissan is recalling certain 2025 Kicks due to an incorrect label.

Around 37,003 vehicle certification labels may have been printed with the incorrect Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) and Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) numbers.

This can lead to an overloaded vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will install new labels for free and mail replacement labels to owners.

While notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 12, owners can contact Nissan’s customer service at 800-647-7261.

According to the NHTSA, Nissan’s number for this recall is PD136.

You can find the recall information here.