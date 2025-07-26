Man killed in shooting along US Highway 90, San Antonio police say

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 90 West

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a shooting along U.S. Highway 90, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 90 West, where they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, police said. He has not been identified as of Saturday morning.

“It is currently unknown who shot the victim and why,” police said in a preliminary report.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

