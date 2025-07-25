Skip to main content
Local News

Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for probation violation on manslaughter charges

Thomas Wentworth Jr. faces two manslaughter charges after a deadly 2020 crash, sheriff says

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Thomas Wentworth Jr.,22. (Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for violating his probation on two manslaughter charges.

Thomas Wentworth Jr., 22, faces two manslaughter charges after a deadly crash on July 31, 2020, that left two people dead, Guadalupe County Sheriff Joshua Ray told KSAT on Friday.

The violations include failing to report to Guadalupe Community Supervision and Corrections (CSCD) for a hair follicle test and leaving court on July 17 without consent, according to a document obtained by KSAT.

Anyone with information on Wentworth’s whereabouts is advised to contact GCSO at 830-379-1224.

Tips can also be reported to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 or submitted on its website.

