Officer fires weapon during pursuit on South Side; suspect in custody, San Antonio police say

A suspect led officers on a pursuit to his house in the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – An officer discharged his firearm during a pursuit on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

On Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a residence on Heather Court after a man allegedly assaulted multiple people with a knife, police said.

The man then fled the area in a pickup truck, police said. Officers were able to locate the vehicle by its license plate and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

When the man did not stop, a pursuit was authorized, police said. The pursuit lasted around 10 minutes when the suspect led police to his house in the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane.

Officers chased the man as he fled on foot into the home, police said.

At some point inside the house, an officer discharged their firearm, police said. The suspect was not struck, and no officers were injured.

It’s unclear how many shots the officer fired. Police said the officer has five to six years of service with the department.

Police at the scene said the suspect is in custody and could face an aggravated assault charge. The suspect has not been identified, but police said he is 39 years old.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

