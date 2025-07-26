Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with ‘heated argument’ turned fatal shooting on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex last month, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jason Timothy Gonzales, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Fnu Bahishta, 37, on Saturday, June 14.

On Saturday, July 26, Gonzales was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center for multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

He was also separately booked on the following charges:

Three counts of aggravated robbery

Failure to identify the fugitive’s intent to give false information

Evading arrest detention

Resisting arrest, search or transportation

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

The shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. on June 14 at an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Huebner Road.

According to the affidavit, Gonzales got into a “heated argument” and a physical fight with his brother inside the apartment unit.

One witness told authorities she was in a different bedroom when she heard a male voice say, “If he had to shoot his brother, everyone inside of the apartment was going to be shot,” the affidavit states.

During the altercation, Gonzales pulled out a handgun and fired a shot aimed at his brother, but the bullet missed and went through the apartment door, the affidavit states.

The bullet traveled across the breezeway and, according to the affidavit, struck Bahishta in the abdomen in the neighboring apartment.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Gonzales fled the scene on foot after the shooting, the affidavit states. Witnesses identified Gonzales as the shooter after viewing photo lineups.

