Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies woman fatally shot on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who police said was shot and killed on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

Fnu Bahishta, 37, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Huebner Road, San Antonio police said.

Bahishta was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Multiple people inside the apartment when the shooting occurred were detained for questioning, “but were refusing to cooperate with the investigation,” police said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

