ME identifies second man killed in fight turned shooting outside North Side bar

Officers responded to a call for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, outside LUNA Live Music Bar, located at 6740 San Pedro Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second man killed after a fight turned into a shooting outside a North Side bar.

Carlos Claros, 31, died from gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said on Friday. His death was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office also confirmed the identity of the other person killed. Guillermo Serrano Jr., 45, died from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, SAPD officers found a deceased man in his 40s or 50s. Police said another man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

It is not yet clear which man was who.

At the scene, police had said a fight happened in the bar’s parking lot between a group of women, and the two deceased possibly shot each other.

However, an SAPD preliminary report on Monday said the alleged shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

The relationship between the two men killed is unclear, police said.

So far, police have not said if the people involved in the shooting were customers of the bar.

A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesperson previously told KSAT that the agency opened an investigation into the shooting.

“In addition to that investigation, there’s currently an open investigation dating from August 2024 involving allegations of permitting alcohol consumption during prohibited hours,” the spokesperson said.

There are no findings from either investigation to report.

