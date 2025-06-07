ME’s office identifies man killed in road rage incident on far North Side

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 22000 block of Interstate 10 West near Stonewall Hill.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who police said died in a road rage shooting incident on the far North Side.

Lionel Jay Hernandez, 55, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday, June 1, in the 22000 block of Interstate 10 near Stonewall Hill.

San Antonio police said Joseph Daniel Chi, 22, called 911 and remained at the scene to report the shooting after an altercation with Hernandez.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Chi was detained for further questioning.

Joseph Daniel Chi, 22. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to Bexar County jail records, Chi was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Monday and released on Wednesday. Court records indicate Chi was charged with murder.

