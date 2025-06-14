Skip to main content
2 shot during attempted robbery on West Side, San Antonio police say

Shooter fled the scene and has not been located

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Officers responded to a shooting around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of Marbach Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:40 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Marbach Road. While arriving to the scene, police said an officer heard shots being fired inside the complex.

Two 18-year-olds were found with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said an unidentified person holding a firearm had approached the men as they were walking in the complex and demanded their property. Both men were shot while attempting to flee.

Police said one man was taken to a hospital in “stable condition” while the other sustained life-threatening injuries.

The shooter fled the scene and has not been located as of Saturday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

